Meet the new executive director of the WV Parkways Authority

CHARLESTON, WV — The Administrator for the Raleigh County Commission will be taking the reins at the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV appointed Jeffrey Miller to the Executive Director position. He will be taking over from Greg Barr who is retiring.

“Jeffrey Miller brings an impressive background of leadership and financial understanding of this position. I extend my sincere gratitude to retiring Executive Director Greg Barr for serving the people of West Virginia well in his many years leading our Parkways Authority.” Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV

Miller is a lifeline resident of Beckley. According to a release from the Governor’s office, he has more than a decade of executive experience in the financial field as well as several years of experience in local government.

“I have found Mr. Miller to be a hardworking and enthusiastic person, and I trust he will bring that same passion to his new position with the Parkways Authority,” West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White said. “Mr. Barr and Mr. Miller are ensuring a smooth transition and making sure the West Virginia Turnpike is in good hands.”

“I look forward to building upon the success of the Parkways Authority along with the hardworking staff that make the Turnpike a great asset to our wonderful state. I am eager to begin my new role and truly excited for what the future holds,” said Miller.

Miller will be resigning his position with Raleigh County on Aug. 7, 2020. He will begin the job at the Parkways Authority on Aug. 10.