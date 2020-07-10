Meet the new WV State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR

Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch announced the appointment of Amjad effective immediately.

Amjad, of Beckley, has been a private practice physician specializing in internal medicine and preventive health care serving residents in Beckley, Oak Hill and Princeton since 2010.

She also is the assistant program director of Encompass Health in Princeton and the medical director of PCH Home Care in Beckley.

“Dr. Amjad is an incredible West Virginian and I am so happy that she is joining our team to lead our Bureau for Public Health and serve as State Health Officer,” Justice said. “I am confident she will do a tremendous job for the people of West Virginia.”

Amjad possesses a Bachelor’s Degree in biochemistry from Virginia Tech, a Master’s Degree in public health from West Virginia University, an M.D. from Marshall University, and studied internal medicine at Allegheny General Hospital.

“We welcome Dr. Amjad and her broad experience as a practicing physician on the local level to lead our Bureau for Public Health during this pandemic,” Crouch said.

“As a native West Virginian, I have served my region for many years from treating addiction to chronic health disease,” Amjad said. “Especially during this pandemic, I am truly excited to take on this new role which will have a greater impact and provide the opportunity to serve all the residents of the state.”

Amjad replaces Dr. Cathy Slemp who resigned on June 24, 2020.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories