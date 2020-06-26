Meet the three finalists for West Virginia State University president

INSTITUTE, WV (AP) — Three finalists have been selected in the search for a new West Virginia State University president.
The school said they are:
- North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University vice provost for academic strategy and operations Nicole Pride
- Thurgood Marshall College Fund senior executive fellow Patricia Ramsey
- University of The Bahamas President and CEO Rodney Smith.
The finalists were invited to campus next week to meet with students, faculty, staff and community leaders.
Anthony L. Jenkins left as president of West Virginia State to become president of Coppin State University in Baltimore. R. Charles Byers has been interim president since May 16, 2020.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- McDowell county man arrested on murder, arson charges in firefighter’s death
- Visitation in assisted living and personal care facilities to resume in Kentucky
- Winfield Youth Baseball with Jake Siegel streaming 5:55 p.m. EST Monday, June 29, 2020
- Despite pandemic, Trump administration urges Supreme Court to end Affordable Care Act
- Grizzly bear knocks down hiker near Yellowstone’s Old Faithful
- Woman in isolation for 105 days after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year
- House Democrats pass sweeping police overhaul, Senate stalls
- Second stimulus check: Lawmakers mixed on who gets money and when
- Amber Alert issued in Youngstown for missing child
- 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST