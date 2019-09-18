Meeting brings people to the table to discuss scams, how to avoid them

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) It seems like every where you turn there is a new scam taking aim at your hard earned money. Wednesday a group of people concerned about that problem came to the table to discuss ways to protect you and your family. The meeting brought together federal, state and local experts to discuss how to spot and avoid the most popular scams targeting diverse communities.

“We know that certain populations are less likely to complain. Lower income populations are less likely to complain so we don’t know what is going on in those communities,” said Frank Gorman, Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Consumer Protection. “We don’t know what other scams are affecting West Virginians so we are here to learn from people.”

In 2018 Americans lost close to $2 billion to consumer scams.

To report activity that you suspect is a scam or to find out about scams already reported in your community click here.