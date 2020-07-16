New name to replace Stonewall Jackson Middle School decided

UPDATE (7/16/20 @ 7:03 p.m.):
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a 3-2 vote, the Kanawha County Board of Education has decided to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School to “West Side Middle School”.
ORIGINAL (7/16/20):
The Kanawha County School Board is discussing possible new names for the former Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
After the board voted to change the name on July 6, 2020, an online survey was created where anyone could provide their top two suggested names for the school. The survey closed at 9 a.m.
The top five names suggested were:
- West Side Middle School
- Katherine Johnson Middle School
- Charleston Middle School
- Jack Perry Middle School
- Booker T. Washington Middle School
13 News reporter Cassidy Wood will be at the meeting and we will bring you updates to this story throughout the evening.
