Megis County to hold final Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MEGIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Megis County Health Department will hold it’s final Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This clinic will be held at the Megis County Health Department for the following individuals…

  • Home health care workers
  • Hospice workers
  • Emergency medical services responders
  • Primary care services responders
  • Primary care practitioners
  • Free-standing emergency department, urgent care, pharmacy, and dialysis center providers not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems
  • Dental providers
  • Public health employees who are at risk of exposure or transmission, such as vaccinators
  • Mobile unit practitioners
  • Federally-qualified health center providers
  • High-risk ancillary health care staff members

Individuals who qualify are asked to provide proof of occupation and a completed Phase 1A vaccination packet.

The Phase 1A vaccination packet can be found on the Megis Health Department website or contact the health department at 740-992-6626.

