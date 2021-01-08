Megis County to hold final Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MEGIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Megis County Health Department will hold it’s final Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This clinic will be held at the Megis County Health Department for the following individuals…
- Home health care workers
- Hospice workers
- Emergency medical services responders
- Primary care services responders
- Primary care practitioners
- Free-standing emergency department, urgent care, pharmacy, and dialysis center providers not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems
- Dental providers
- Public health employees who are at risk of exposure or transmission, such as vaccinators
- Mobile unit practitioners
- Federally-qualified health center providers
- High-risk ancillary health care staff members
Individuals who qualify are asked to provide proof of occupation and a completed Phase 1A vaccination packet.
The Phase 1A vaccination packet can be found on the Megis Health Department website or contact the health department at 740-992-6626.
