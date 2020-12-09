Meigs County confirms first COVID-19 death in more than two months

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Meigs County say another person has died due to COVID-19.

The additional death brings the county to 12 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic. The county’s 11th death was reported Sept. 29.

The Meigs County Health Department also reports 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new probable case. The county has reported a total of 649 cases since the pandemic began. 167 of those cases remain active.

Meigs County is level 3, or red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System. Health officials say of the new cases confirmed today, none have been hospitalized.