Meigs County confirms first COVID-19 death in more than two months

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Meigs County say another person has died due to COVID-19.
The additional death brings the county to 12 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic. The county’s 11th death was reported Sept. 29.
The Meigs County Health Department also reports 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new probable case. The county has reported a total of 649 cases since the pandemic began. 167 of those cases remain active.
Meigs County is level 3, or red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System. Health officials say of the new cases confirmed today, none have been hospitalized.
