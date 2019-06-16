Meigs County Deputies looking for two male suspects in attempted robbery

TUPPERS PLAINS, OH (WOWK)- The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an attempted robbery Saturday.

According to Sheriff Keith Wood, a male subject entered Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains and demanded cash. He then fled the bank toward SR-681. He is described as wearing a blue “Wyoming” full zip-up jacket, with a yellow shirt underneath and a mossy oak hat.

A second individual is allegedly picked up the suspect in a gray four-door vehicle. That subject was seen at a local gas station and is described as having long light colored hair and a slight beard.

Sheriff Wood is asking the public to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office with any information on the individuals.

