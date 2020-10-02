Meigs County, OH, school staff member ‘in contact’ with COVID-19

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Meigs County health officials and the Southern Local School District say a staff member at Southern Elementary School has been in contact with COVID-19.

Officials say the staff member had minimal close contact with other individuals at the school, but encourage parents to monitor their students for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The district says they are following the state’s guidelines.

The Meigs County Health Department is monitoring the situation and will continue to work closely with the Southern Local School District.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, the Meigs County Health Department reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new probable case for a total of 187 cases since the pandemic began. 11 of those cases remain active.

