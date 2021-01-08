Meigs County reaches 20 COVID-19 deaths

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Three more people in Meigs County have died due to COVID-19.
The Meigs County Health Department confirmed the county has had 20 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.
The county also reports 10 additional cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing Meigs County to 981 cases since April.
Of those cases, 79 remain active. 882 residents in the county have recovered from COVID-19.
Meigs County is currently Level 3, or red, on the state’s Public Health Advisory System.
