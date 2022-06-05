DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Billy Horschel began the final round of the Memorial Tournament with a five-stroke lead after shooting seven under Saturday and held on Sunday to pick up his seventh PGA Tour win, finishing four shots ahead of runner up Aaron Wise.

The 35-year-old from Grant, Florida is best known for winning the 2014 FedEx Cup championship.

Horschel finished at 13-under 275 and won $2.16 million, the largest paycheck of his career. As an elevated event, the win comes with a three-year exemption.

DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 05: Billy Horschel of the United States celebrates his kids Skylar, Colbie and Axel on the 18th green after winning the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 05: Billy Horschel of the United States shakes hands with Jack Nicklaus on the 18th green after winning the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 05: Billy Horschel of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 05: Billy Horschel of the United States celebrates after making a eagle putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This is Horschel’s first win of the PGA Tour season after finishing in second place at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April and tying for second place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. His last PGA Tour win came last year at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Before shaking hands with tournament host Jack Nicklaus, Horschel was mobbed by his three children. He now has seven PGA Tour victories. His wife has watched him win. His parents have seen him win. This was the first time his children were there, and they were bouncing on the firm greens.

That might have been as great as any pressure Horschel felt.

“Having a five-shot lead, knowing it was mine to win, I really wanted to get the monkey off my back,” he said of winning with his kids in attendance.

