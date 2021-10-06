Men arrested, 1 tased during bridal party fight in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A large fight at a wedding reception in Girard ended with two men getting arrested and one hit with a Taser.

The incident happened Friday night at the Mahoning County Country Club.

Officers from Girard and Liberty were called about 10:30 p.m. to the banquet center where a large crowd was fighting.

When officers got there, most of the fighting had stopped and a man was handcuffed and detained by Liberty police at the scene, according to a police report.

As officers were investigating, another man approached them and wouldn’t back away when told to do so. At one point, he shoved an officer and was forced to the ground, the report stated.

Police say the man continued to resist arrest even after being warned that officers would use a Taser on him if he did not stop being combative. He continued his behavior and was subdued with a Taser, handcuffed and placed in a cruiser, the report stated.

A security guard told officers that the fight broke out after several groomsmen were overheard saying that the best man, who was the brother of the groom, had slept with the bride, according to the police report.

The groom overheard the conversation and a fight broke out, the report stated. The brother then joined the groom in the fight, according to the report.

A few people who were in attendance disputed that, however, saying that statement was not made and that was not what led to the fight.

Witnesses said several of the bridesmaids got in a fight with each other as well, according to the police report.

Two men were taken to the Girard Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. One of the men is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 19.

Police said additional charges of obstruction of official business and resisting arrest are pending review against one of the suspects.

The next day, two people who were at the wedding went to the Girard Police Department to report that they were physically assaulted at the wedding.

A woman said the groom hit her and she fell to the floor. The man said he could not remember what happened, but the woman told police that the man was beaten by at least two people at the wedding. The man’s injuries were so severe that an ambulance was called to the police station, but the man refused treatment though police urged him to go to the hospital.

Girard police say the incident is still under investigation.