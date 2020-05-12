Men’s hoops, golf and rifle earn academic honors from NCAA

Three teams from the West Virginia athletic department have been honored by the NCAA today for sustaining success in the classroom.

The WVU men’s basketball, golf, and rifle teams have posted multiyear Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores in the top ten percent of all teams in their respective sports. These come from scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

All three teams have been recognized in consecutive years by the NCAA. Men’s basketball received their fifth straight recognition, rifle earned its fourth consecutive recognition and golf earned its third.

The APR tracks the academic progress of each student-athlete scholarship to provide a real-time look at a team’s academic success. Multiyear APR scores for all WVU athletic teams will be announced at a later date.