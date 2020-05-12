Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear holds daily COVID-19 update

Men’s hoops, golf and rifle earn academic honors from NCAA

News

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

Three teams from the West Virginia athletic department have been honored by the NCAA today for sustaining success in the classroom.

The WVU men’s basketball, golf, and rifle teams have posted multiyear Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores in the top ten percent of all teams in their respective sports. These come from scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

All three teams have been recognized in consecutive years by the NCAA. Men’s basketball received their fifth straight recognition, rifle earned its fourth consecutive recognition and golf earned its third.

The APR tracks the academic progress of each student-athlete scholarship to provide a real-time look at a team’s academic success. Multiyear APR scores for all WVU athletic teams will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories