DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Martin Kaymer had a 4-under 68 with a bogey on his last hole to join a three-way tie for the lead going into the weekend at the Memorial.

Kaymer, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 player in the world, is coming up on the five-year anniversary of his last win, an eight-shot victory in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Troy Merritt (66) and Kyoung-Hoon Lee (67) joined Kaymer at 9-under 135 They were a shot ahead of Jordan Spieth, who had a 70.

Tiger Woods was on the verge of getting thick into the mix until he took five shots from the side of a rough-covered hill left of the par-5 15th and made double bogey. He had a 72 and was seven behind.

