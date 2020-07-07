Meth arrest made in McDowell County

Donald Wade Steele

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Deputies arrested a man in the Berwind area of McDowell County.

Donald Wade Steele, 62, is charged with dealing methamphetamine.

Investigators said they were called to a home on a suspicious person complaint on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. When they arrived they found methamphetamine, guns, and a large amount of money.

Steele was arraigned in front of Magistrate Steve Cox who set bond at $50,000.

Steele was taken to the McDowell County Holding Unit until he can be sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

