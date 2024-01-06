MGD Hoops Edition is back for Big 12 play!

The Mountaineers open up the conference season with a road trip to third-ranked Houston.

On this episode of Mountaineer Gameday:

A break down of West Virginia and the Cougars.

An interview with WVU Sports Hall of Famer Warren Baker.

Josh Eilert’s take on Houston’s physicality, RaeQuan Battle’s impact and more.

A look across the Big 12 Conference slate and statistical leaders.

Preview of the WVU women’s basketball team’s Top 25 bout with the Texas Longhorns.

MGD Hoops edition airs every Saturday at 10 a.m. on WBOY (Clarksburg-Fairmont-Morgantown), WOWK (Charleston-Huntington), WTRF (Wheeling-Steubenville), and WVNS (Beckley-Bluefield) and at 10:30 a.m. on SportsNet Pittsburgh.