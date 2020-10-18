Michigan fugitive found in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department reports a fugitive out of Michigan was found and taken into custody Saturday.

In a press release, Charleston’s Chief of Detectives says an officer located the suspect’s vehicle on the 1300 block of Virginia Street East at 7:50 a.m.

The suspect has been identified as Kevin Lee Vanaelst, 45 years-old, of Clinton Township, Michigan. 

Mr. Vanaelst was wanted out of Clinton Township, Michigan for Assault with Intent to Murder. 

The Charleston Police Department had been working closely with authorities out of Clinton Township, Michigan.

