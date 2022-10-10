(WOWK) — Both major university football teams in West Virginia have home games during the middle of the week this week.

For starters, Marshall hosts Louisiana on Wednesday. There is an early call for scattered showers or a storm but likely it won’t last long. Take a poncho just in case.

WVU plays at home Thursday night and it looks like daytime showers will dry out but it will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures a good bit cooler, dropping from the 50s into the 40s. Bundle up properly for this game.

