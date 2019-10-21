Middle Eastern cuisine dinner draws in thousands from Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – St. George Eastern Orthodox Cathedral held their annual Middle Eastern cuisine dinner Sunday.

The event began 85 years ago and started as a small group of ladies from the church coming together and preparing their favorite Middle Eastern dishes to share with fellow parishioners and the community of Charleston. As the years progressed, the group of women got bigger and so did the community.

“It brings so many ethnicities in this community together. We’re all friends, we’re all people of God”, says church goer William Harris.

Harris has been attending the dinner every year for 46 years straight. It gives him a chance to meet new people and reunite with old friends. He says he wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“It’s the people of this community who come and eat this wonderful food that is so well prepared. It’s a great event for Charleston”, he says.

The church makes enough food to feed over 2,000 people. It takes weeks of preparation, but is thoroughly enjoyed by those in the community.

“This is our opportunity to open the doors to the community and not only partake in our food, but also take tours of the sanctuary and learn a little bit more about the faith”, says president of the St. George parish council Loretta Haddy.

The event was a chance to bring the Charleston community together to celebrate culture, ethnicity, and flavor.