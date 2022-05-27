MILTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office and Milton Police Department are searching for an attempted breaking and entering and arson suspect in relation to an incident that happened on Thursday.

The attempted breaking and entering occurred at the Lion’s Den on the 1400 block of Johns Creek Road in Milton between 1:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information should contact the State Fire Marshall’s Office at 800-223-FIRE or Milton PD at 304-743-9211.