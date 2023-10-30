GARY, WV (WVNS) — The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MHSA) of the United States Department of Labor is releasing more information after a miner died this summer at a mine in McDowell County, West Virginia.

According to the MHSA accident report, a section foreman for Twin State Mining, Inc.’s Mine No. 39, was installing a water hose for a dewatering pump on Aug. 18, 2023.

The foreman, identified as Christopher R. Finley, 39, was reportedly found unresponsive that night laying in 8 inches of mud and water. According to the MHSA’s report, Finley had 15 years of mine work experience, and had been working at Mine No. 39 for nine weeks before the accident. According to an obituary for Christopher Finley, he was a Princeton native who left behind a wife and four children.

Finley’s death was the 34th mining death in 2023 and the second classified as a drowning, according to the MHSA.

On September 26, 2023, the MHSA received the death certificate which stated the cause of death as drowning. Through further investigating, it was determined that Finley’s death should be charged to the mining industry.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the parent company for Twin State Mining Inc. The full MHSA report is available here.