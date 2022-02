MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man has been arrested on various charges, including driving on the wrong side of the road, fleeing and starting fires.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says Rodney Justice, of Newtown, was arrested for Reckless Driving, Driving on the left side of the road, Fleeing with Wreckless Indifference, Fleeing on Foot, Starting Fire on Lands of Another and Probation Violation.