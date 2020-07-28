Mingo County sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A small West Virginia county is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mingo County is seeing a steady increase in the number of cases health officials say is concerning for this small area. 16 new cases over the two-day weekend may not seem like many, but it has a big impact on small counties like Mingo with a little fewer than 23,000 people.

“The significant thing here is we have a very elderly population, we have a lot of commodities such as diabetes, lung disease, COPD, those types of things.” Dr. Donovan Beckett, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine

At the end of June, the county only had 17 cases. Now it has more than 104 new cases just this month alone — bringing the total to 121 cases.

“We see a lot of people traveling, we all know that’s a major problem, we also had two clusters in our county, one at the children center and one was at a wedding.” Keith Blanketship, Mingo County Health Department

Right now, the Mountain State is at 2.8%.

“Mingo County is above 3.5% so we know we’re getting a little more cases than a lot of other counties are.” Keith Blanketship, Mingo County Health Department

The increase is not just in adults, but children as well. As of Monday, July 27, 2020, the county has 76 active cases. Six people are in the hospital and two are on a ventilator.

“Anytime we see a jump as significant as that it kind of makes us a little more apprehensive and it hits the radar hard.” Dr. Donovan Beckett, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine

If you feel you need to be tested, the Williamson Health and Wellness Center offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing everyday.

