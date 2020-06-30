Minor League Baseball canceled for 2020

(WOWK) — Minor League Baseball is officially canceling its season, according to multiple sources and The Boston Globe.

The WV Power has scheduled a 5 p.m. June 30, 2020, press conference. The press conference subject is unknown at this time.

Anna Tarullo will be live at the press conference to discuss the latest developments.

