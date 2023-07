SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries after being hit by a car, according to dispatchers and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 8300 Block of Sissonville Drive near Sissonville Elementary School.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was located and has been cooperative.

No charges have been filed.