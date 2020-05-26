Minority COVID-19 testing locations announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is partnering with local and state organizations to launch an initiative to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for minorities in medically-underserved counties.

The testing initiative is in conjunction with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard.

The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 and Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha, Mineral and Morgan counties with support from community partners and local health departments at the following locations unless otherwise noted:

Berkeley County: Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Jefferson County: Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County: Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

Mineral County (Friday, May 29): American Legion Piedmont, 10 Green Street, Piedmont, WV

Mineral County (Saturday, May 30): School Complex, 1123 Harley O. Staggers Senior Drive, Keyser, WV

Morgan County: Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian or parent.

For more information, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

