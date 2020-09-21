Missing kayaker found, expected to make full recovery

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A missing kayaker is found and expected to make a full recovery after search and rescue teams were dispatched along a Fayette County river over the weekend.

In his Monday, September 21, 2020, briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said a Tennessee man kayaking in the Kanawha Falls area recently went missing but confirmed he was found alive and suffering from hypothermia. The man is expected to make a full recovery.

Justice said rescue crews found the kayaker around 1 a.m. in a deep crevice between the rocks that’s been described as a treacherous place where you could get trapped. Rescue crews were first alerted to the location of the crevice and the possibility to get trapped by Fayette County resident Cory Lilly.

The governor commended Lilly and officers with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) for their search and rescue efforts.

