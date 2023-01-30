UPDATE: (1:05 P.M. Jan. 30, 2023) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says Clinton Dinguss has been found safely.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to the MCSO, Clinton M. Dinguss, 73, was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Deputies say Dinguss reportedly left his home on Titus Road around 5 p.m. Sunday evening after an alleged argument with a relative. The sheriff’s office says Dinguss packed a bag of clothing and took his medication, but left the bag of clothing on the front porch. He reportedly left on foot, deputies say.

Dinguss is described as standing approximately 5’6″ and weighing 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a RealTree brand camouflage jacket with blue jeans and slip on tennis shoes.

Deputies say Dinguss was last seen on Leading Creek Road, and that authorities have been searching the area on foot and with drones attempting to find Dinguss.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dinguss is reported to have PTSD and family members told deputies he has been diagnosed as in the early stages of dementia.

Anyone with any information on Dinguss’ whereabouts is asked to contact 911.