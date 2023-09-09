POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – A search for a missing child is underway in Point Pleasant, according to the fire department and dispatchers.

Dispatchers said an emergency alert was sent out to Mason County residents.

Courtesy Jessica Patterson Courtesy Jessica Patterson

West Virginia State Police, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Point Pleasant Fire Department have been searching Two Mile, Salt Creek area of Huntington Road on Saturday.

A State Police K-9 Officer is assisting with the search, and residents are asked to avoid the woods as crews finish up.

If you’re traveling through the area, expect delays and proceed with caution.