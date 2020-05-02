AMBER ALERT: Missing Alabama 6-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) - The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Amiya Hoopengarner, who was last seen April 9, 2020, in Morgantown.

Hoopengarner was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sugar Cove Rd. around 1:00 a.m., wearing a light purple long sleeve shirt, leggings with a rose print, and wearing a backpack. She is 5'2", weighs approximately 125 pounds and does not have a history of running away, Chief Deputy Al Kisner says.