Louisa City Police searching for missing man

FORT GAY, WV (WOWK) – The Louisa City Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old man.

Jonathan Coleman was last seen on Jan. 24, in Fort Gay by a family member who dropped him off at his friend’s house.

Coleman is 6’2”, 165 lbs with red hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue Under Armour hat.

Coleman also has a tattoo of a panther on his calf.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Louisa City Police Department at 606-638-4058, CASE# 200-20-012.

