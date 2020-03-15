Louisa City Police searching for missing man

Missing Persons
Posted: / Updated:

FORT GAY, WV (WOWK) – The Louisa City Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old man.

Jonathan Coleman was last seen on Jan. 24, in Fort Gay by a family member who dropped him off at his friend’s house.

Coleman is 6’2”, 165 lbs with red hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue Under Armour hat.

Coleman also has a tattoo of a panther on his calf.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Louisa City Police Department at 606-638-4058, CASE# 200-20-012.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events