FORT GAY, WV (WOWK) – The Louisa City Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old man.
Jonathan Coleman was last seen on Jan. 24, in Fort Gay by a family member who dropped him off at his friend’s house.
Coleman is 6’2”, 165 lbs with red hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue Under Armour hat.
Coleman also has a tattoo of a panther on his calf.
If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Louisa City Police Department at 606-638-4058, CASE# 200-20-012.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Scholastic releases free daily courses for kids stuck home amid coronavirus school closures
- Governor Mike Dewine says Ohio schools could be closed for the year
- Man in hazmat suit sprays people in Las Vegas Walmart
- Wal-Mart reduces hours nationwide due to demand for supplies
- Man holds a “Will work for toilet paper” sign to spread a little humor among coronavirus concerns
- Brothers buy 17,000 bottles of hand-sanitizer before Amazon pulled sales
- Louisa City Police searching for missing man
- President Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns
- Calhoun County Sheriff seeks missing teen
- Ashland Tomcats upset over suspended state championship