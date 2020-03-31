WAYNESBORO, PA (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for two children who were reported missing Monday.
Seven-year-old Hanna Joy Lee and five-year-old Skye Deborah Rex are believed to be in the custody of a non-custodial parent at this time.
The last contact with them was on March 15 when they were at a residence in Waynesboro.
If you have seen them or know of their whereabouts, please call the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Federal and state officials team up to launch West Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force
- White House coronavirus task force to give Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines
- California resident celebrates 110th birthday
- West Virginia to receive nearly $19 Million from CARES Act
- Beshear confirms 114 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths
- Florida family creates virtual Disney vacation
- Large group of ‘Spring Breakers,’ including ones from UT Austin, test positive for COVID-19, APH says
- West Virginia up to 162 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Goats roam empty UK streets during lockdown
- Penn. Police looking for two missing children