Penn. Police looking for two missing children

by: Kara Urland

WAYNESBORO, PA (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for two children who were reported missing Monday.

Seven-year-old Hanna Joy Lee and five-year-old Skye Deborah Rex are believed to be in the custody of a non-custodial parent at this time. 

The last contact with them was on March 15 when they were at a residence in Waynesboro. 

If you have seen them or know of their whereabouts, please call the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131. 

