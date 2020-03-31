Penn. Police looking for two missing children

WAYNESBORO, PA (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for two children who were reported missing Monday.

Seven-year-old Hanna Joy Lee and five-year-old Skye Deborah Rex are believed to be in the custody of a non-custodial parent at this time.

The last contact with them was on March 15 when they were at a residence in Waynesboro.

If you have seen them or know of their whereabouts, please call the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories