MISSING: Sissonville man last seen on September 5

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Justin Baldwin, 28 years old of Sissonville, has been reported missing by his family. He was last seen in Sissonville near Baldwin’s Used Autos on September 5, 2020.

He is a white male, is 5’11, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a white t-shirt, and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911, call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or submit a tip anonymously through www.kanawhasheriff.us.

