MISSING: Sissonville man last seen on September 5

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
missing person missing child_1516896529923.jpg

 SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Justin Baldwin, 28 years old of Sissonville, has been reported missing by his family.  He was last seen in Sissonville near Baldwin’s Used Autos on September 5, 2020. 

He is a white male, is 5’11, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing black pants, a white t-shirt, and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911, call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or submit a tip anonymously through www.kanawhasheriff.us.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS