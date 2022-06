MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County deputies need help locating a missing teen.

Deputies say that Carl Wes Baker, 17, was reported missing around 5 p.m. on Friday.

They say he is approximately 5’10, and 227 pounds.

He was last reported as wearing a sleeveless WVU shirt, jeans, and camo boots.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact the Mason County 911 center at 304-675-9911.