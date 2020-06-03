Mobile food truck offering free meals to needy children in the Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The Food Shack started out as an idea among friends. Now the Underprivileged Children Foundation’s effort to bring food to needy children is a reality. The non-profit is taking their mission to the streets. This summer they launched a unique new project using a food truck to deliver meals to communities where there is a need. They officially launched this week.

“Everything was free. They got a hotdog, potato chips, a ring pop and some water,” said Kristy Lyles at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charleston, WV, one of the first stops for the food truck. So far they’ve fed more than 200 children.

“It is very very important especially to the community on the West Side,” Lyles said. “It helps the kids that are not able to eat a lunch since school is out and they aren’t able to get a meal.”

They are hoping as the word gets out to more people they’ll be putting more meals through the windows.

“Just like in the summer when we remember the ice cream truck with the bell and they would come down the street, we hope this will be as much of a draw,” said Rev. Dawn Adamy, Pastor at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church.

The colorful truck is catching people’s attention while the mission is capturing their heart.

“The emotional outpouring of support was overwhelming for all of us,” said Thomas Bailey, Executive Director of the Underprivileged Children Foundation. “Not often do you get to do these things in organizations and make a difference directly where you are able to provide something to someone who is truly in need. It was amazing.”

The Food Shack will be back out again Friday. They’ll be visiting the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Charleston, WV from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For a list of other upcoming stops visit their Facebook page.