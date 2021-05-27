Mobile home burned to the ground in early morning fire

DAWES, WV (WOWK) — A mobile home was destroyed in an early morning structure fire in Dawes.

Crews from several departments received the call at about three in the morning. When they arrived on the scene, the mobile home was completely engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed.

#BREAKING – A trailer home is completely burnt to the ground in Dawes, WV near Cabin Creek. Crews say they believe it was unoccupied at the time of the fire but cannot confirm. More on @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/B27cimTl8w — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) May 27, 2021

Fire crews believe no one occupied the home or was inside of it during the fire.

“Cabin Creek arrived on scene first and requested us. We got here it was already on the ground, we just assisted in putting it out as it lays. Moving debris and trying to get it out,” said Capt. Steven Hicks with the East Bank Fire Department.

One East Bank Fire Department member was transported to Memorial Hospital for chest pain, but no other injuries have been reported.

The mobile home was ruled a total loss.