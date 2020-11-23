Monday’s weather forecast for the hunters!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Good luck to all of the hunters out there in West Virginia, as the first day of gun buck season begins in the Mountain State Monday!

Weather-wise, we’re looking good! We’ve had some pretty cold days in the past, and though it’ll be chilly Monday, we’ve seen far colder. After a start in the upper 30s, we’ll see temperatures in the middle to upper 40s for high temperatures.

There won’t be any rain in the region, but the recent rain from Sunday night will make for quiet trotting in the woods.

Also, there will be a bit of a northwesterly flow – something to keep in mind when determining how to keep your scent off the nose of a buck!

It’s not a bad week of deer hunting weather-wise ahead, with chances for rain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday this week.