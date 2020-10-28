Monongalia County woman sets Guinness World Record

SABRATON, W.Va – Rupa Hulet is an experienced rock climber and fitness instructor who moved to Morgantown a week before the March quarantines began. She and her husband started doing fitness challenges at home, and after doing 100 pullups for days on end, decided to look for a record to take on.

“I started checking out what kind of records were out there because I felt like we were on the cusp of breaking some kind of record of so many days of consecutive pull-ups, 100 or more a day, and then I found this one that kind of piqued my interest,” said Hulet.

So Hulet reached out to Guinness and started recording her attempts like this one, following their guidelines. Despite having had months of practice, her first few runs came up short and weren’t accepted.

“Although my form wasn’t perfect, I knew I could make it more efficient and perfect it, but I thought OK, this one is within reach, so I set out to do this one,” Hulet said.

But finally, one minute she recorded did the trick. Thirty-four in one minute by a woman put the 4’10” Hulet ahead of the former record holder by four reps. She got word earlier this month that her record was official. She said she nearly cried when she read the email but is proud to have reached that goal for herself.

“It’s a very small group of people I think that can break records or set new records, and so it’s an honor to kind of be a part of that elite group if you will, and especially at my age, I’m 45 years old and who would have thought that I would be trying to be an elite athlete?” asked Hulet.