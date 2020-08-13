Monthly tire collection held in Fayetteville, WV

by: Douglas Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) West Virginia residents have a chance each month to get rid of old tires.

The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority, Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan and the WV Department of Environmental Protection host a tire collection event on the third Wednesday each month.

The next collection is set for Aug. 19 at the Walmart on Route 19 in Fayetteville, WV.

The tire collection event is only for West Virginia residents. You must have your state ID ready when you sign in.

There are some restrictions as well. Only 10 tires will be allowed per person. The tires must be off the rim and they only accept car and light truck tires. For more information call 304-574-4339.

