PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville City Tourism announced on Wednesday that the annual Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival will be held on September 8, 9, and 10.

“Music and Makers Festival brings together the best in live performances, visual artists, food, and beverages from across our region to celebrate the timelessness and beauty of the mountains we call home”, said the festival in a press release.

The event will also feature handcrafted works of art and other handmade goods. Artists are able to apply at their website.

We are excited to welcome back this one-of-a-kind festival for 2022. Artisans and crafters from around the region come together to make this a spectacular event that is both fun and educational. Our shared heritage with music also leads to great live performances throughout the event. Of course, how can we have a Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival without a little taste of shine? Paul Bowles, Director of Tourism for the City of Pikeville

Admission to the event is free, and officials say the festival will be held rain or shine.