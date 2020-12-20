More counties turning red on WV DHHR’s County Alert System map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today’s County Alert System is reporting over half the state is now in red.

As of Sunday, Dec. 20, 32 counties are in red, including Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Preston, Monongalia, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Hancock, Brooke, Doddridge, Tyler, Pleasants, Wood, Ritchie, Jackson, Mason, Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Mercer, Greenbrier, Upshur, Harrison, and Taylor counties.

The 16 West Virginia counties in the orange are Pendleton, Marion, Barbour, Lewis, Gilmer, Wirt, Putnam, Kanawha, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Clay, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming and Monroe counties.

Tucker and Pocahontas counties are in gold, with McDowell, Summers, Roane and Calhoun counties in yellow.

The county in green this week is Randolph county.