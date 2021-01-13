More COVID-19 aid coming to WV, but when?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Because the elderly are most at risk of catching and dying from COVID-19, priority was given to people age 80 and older for the first vaccines. Well, now the governor has lowered that to age 70.

The state will be getting another shipment of vaccines this week, but the exact number is uncertain. People can check with the D-H-H-R website or their local health departments to find out when vaccinations might be available, at several hubs across the state:

“As the Governor Pointed out, 14 regional locations to work vaccines for our 80-plus, now 70-plus, population. We continue to work the rest of those activities,” Maj. Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.), WV Joint Agency COVID Task Force

Also, for people behind on rent and being threatened with eviction from homes or apartments, more money to help will be coming from Washington, soon.

“We expect that additional guidance on the rental assistance program in the coming days. Funds from the U.S. Treasury are expected to be advanced to the state in late January,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Also today it was announced there will be extensive security measures at the Capitol for at least the next 10-days, with the legislature in town, and also with President-elect Biden’s inaugural in DC and Governor Justices inaugural a week from Friday in Charleston. For now, experts say all is secure.

“Right now, to say that we have no credible threats in our region, doesn’t mean that we’re not remaining vigilant,” said Tom Kirk, WV Dept. of Homeland Security.

“There will also be more federal money coming to West Virginia to help people who are behind on utility bills for gas, electricity, and water, so service is not cut off. But right now we don’t know exactly how much money that will be,” said Mark Curtis, 13 New Chief Political Reporter.