Coronavirus Updates

More Las Vegas resorts reopening, Luxor opens Thursday

News

by: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) After being closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more Las Vegas resorts are reopening in the coming days.

The Luxor Hotel & Casino will reopen its doors at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Aria Resort & Casino, Delano Las Vegas, and the Four Season will all open on July 1, 2020.

Currently, day clubs, night clubs and conventions remain closed.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS