More Las Vegas resorts reopening, Luxor opens Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more Las Vegas resorts are reopening in the coming days.

The Luxor Hotel & Casino will reopen its doors at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Aria Resort & Casino, Delano Las Vegas, and the Four Season will all open on July 1, 2020.

Currently, day clubs, night clubs and conventions remain closed.

