(WOWK) — Even as winds are howling locally on Saturday Aril 1 and people in the middle section of the nation are cleaning up from tornadoes, weather models portray more chances of severe storms with yet another potent system. The next chance for severe storms is Tuesday in areas that were hard hit by tornadoes on Friday. The image below is the risk of severe storms for Tuesday April 4th as forecasted by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The WOWK-TV area should be up in the 80s on Wednesday as a cold front moves in to the area.

Afternoon projected temperatures Wednesday

While the SPC says the predictability is too low to make a call for severe storms, weather model soundings that represent the atmosphere indicate there is at least a marginal risk of a line of severe storms late in the day or early evening.

Models indicate a potent low pressure system to the north with showers and storms along a cold front – model courtesy: Pivotalweather.com

Afternoon wind gusts will once again run high ahead of the front in the 30 mph and above range.

Model output of wind gusts Wednesday afternoon

Be sure to stay weather aware the rest of Saturday until the wind dies down and download the StormTracker 13 weather app. Enable notifications and location services so you can receive updates the moment warnings, watches or advisories are issued.