Live Now
Newsfeed Now: “Glee” star goes missing; Remembering Charlie Daniels
Coronavirus Updates

More than 100+ positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

News

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 44 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., on July 9, 2020, there have been 195,955 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,751 total cases and 95 deaths.

The cumulative percent positive rate is 1.91% and the daily percent positive rate is 4.40%. The previous rate at 5 p.m. July 8, 2020 was 6.14%. The rate decreased 1.74%.

There have been more than 136 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as reported by DHHR.

Daily confirmed cases hospital: 48

Daily confirmed cases ICU: 13

Daily confirmed cases ventilator: 7

Cases per county as confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (490/18), Boone (27/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (16/1), Cabell (179/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (78/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (32/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (97/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (244/5), Kanawha (364/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (31/0), Marion (92/3), Marshall (52/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (7/0), Mercer (61/0), Mineral (61/2), Mingo (24/2), Monongalia (388/14), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (16/1), Ohio (117/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (76/16), Putnam (74/1), Raleigh (65/1), Randolph (171/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (18/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (7/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (120/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (26/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (152/8), Wyoming (7/0).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS