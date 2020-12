KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced 155 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday.

Active cases are at 1746, up 47 from Tuesday. Recovered cases are at 5688, up 107 from Tuesday.

There has been one more death, a 93-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 166.