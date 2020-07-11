More than 4,000+ cases of the virus in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 91 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. on July 11, 2020, there have been 203,712 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus, with 4,074 total cases and 95 deaths.

The cumulative percent positive rate is 2% and the daily percent positive rate is 4.23%

There have been more than 192 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as reported by DHHR.

Monongolia County has seen an increase of 62 new positive cases since 10 a.m., July 10, 2020. There are 24 new positive cases in the county.

There have been 2,763 recoveries from the virus.

Daily confirmed cases hospital as of July 10, 2020: 56

Daily confirmed cases ICU as of July 10, 2020: 16

Daily confirmed cases ventilator as of July 10, 2020: 7

1,000 more active COVID19 cases today than a week ago. 933 to be precise,

Week to week WV COVID-19 cases:

10 a.m. July 4-10, 2020: 933

10 a.m. June 27-July 4, 2020: 280

10 a.m. June 20-June 27, 2020: 275

Cases per county as confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (505/19), Boone (33/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (25/1), Cabell (188/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (35/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (111/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (249/5), Kanawha (388/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (36/0), Marion (99/3), Marshall (62/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (9/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (63/2), Mingo (28/2), Monongalia (478/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (140/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (79/16), Putnam (81/1), Raleigh (72/3), Randolph (185/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (175/9), Wyoming (7/0).

