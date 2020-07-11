More than 4,000+ cases of the virus in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 91 new cases of COVID-19.
As of 10 a.m. on July 11, 2020, there have been 203,712 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus, with 4,074 total cases and 95 deaths.
The cumulative percent positive rate is 2% and the daily percent positive rate is 4.23%
There have been more than 192 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as reported by DHHR.
Monongolia County has seen an increase of 62 new positive cases since 10 a.m., July 10, 2020. There are 24 new positive cases in the county.
There have been 2,763 recoveries from the virus.
Daily confirmed cases hospital as of July 10, 2020: 56
Daily confirmed cases ICU as of July 10, 2020: 16
Daily confirmed cases ventilator as of July 10, 2020: 7
1,000 more active COVID19 cases today than a week ago. 933 to be precise,
Interesting Full Screen Graphic for tonight and the web
Week to week WV COVID-19 cases:
10 a.m. July 4-10, 2020: 933
10 a.m. June 27-July 4, 2020: 280
10 a.m. June 20-June 27, 2020: 275
Cases per county as confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (505/19), Boone (33/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (25/1), Cabell (188/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (35/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (111/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (249/5), Kanawha (388/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (36/0), Marion (99/3), Marshall (62/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (9/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (63/2), Mingo (28/2), Monongalia (478/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (140/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (79/16), Putnam (81/1), Raleigh (72/3), Randolph (185/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (175/9), Wyoming (7/0).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Stout man passes away from fatal crash
- More than 4,000+ cases of the virus in the Mountain State
- Gov. Beshear: Kentucky residents react to new ‘mandatory face mask’ order
- Marching band national guidelines offered to help units march forward into school season
- UPDATE: Some I-79 back open after crash
- Boyd County identifies man found in Ohio River
- Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s sentence
- No band camps in West Virginia this summer for marching units, more rules set for other musical groups as well
- New Lay’s flavored after beloved dishes at iconic American restaurants
- 13 News Now webcast, Friday, July 10: Live at 9 p.m. EST