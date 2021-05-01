‘More Than a Foster Youth’- Celebrating National Foster Care Month

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — May is National Foster Care Month! So, to kick things off, Mission West Virginia came up with a creative way to celebrate and bring awareness to the foster care system in West Virginia.

“More Than a Foster Youth” is this year’s theme in the Mountain State.

“They are labeled as bad kids because they’re in care when it’s really the opposite. So, we wanted to showcase that these children are more,” says Kylee Hassan, the Frameworks Marketing Director with Mission West Virginia.

Children were challenged to draw self-portraits with an adjective to describe themselves. Mission West Virginia says they want people to see them as individuals and not just one in seven thousand.

“There is a dire need for foster families in West Virginia. We hope that May inspires people and our theme challenges West Virginians to take the pledge in becoming a foster family,” says Hassan.

Every county in West Virginia needs foster parents.

Rachel Kinder is a foster parent herself and hopes others will follow in her footsteps.

“If you’ve thought about it, it’s probably a good decision. Just get over [your fear] and think about doing it because most people find it really rewarding,” Rachel Kinder, foster parent

The artwork is being displayed at Valley Park in Hurricane, West Virginia.