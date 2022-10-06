CHARLESTON, WV — (WOWK) — The annual Rod Run and Doo Wop car show brought in more than 500 cars on Thursday along Kanawha Boulevard from a dozen states and Canada. More are expected to join the show on Friday.

But beyond the pretty colors, shiny chrome wheels and loud engines, each vehicle brings with it a story about the history of the automobile in America.

The show was thought up about 20 years ago as a way to attract tourism to the Charleston area. Despite a setback for the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has returned with a great turnout of cars and stories from the people who brought the vehicles to town.

You can get up close and see the cars and speak to the owners about their personal history with the cars by heading to Kanawha Boulevard in downtown Charleston. The show is open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday with live concerts both evenings for free and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.