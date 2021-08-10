More thunder and more heat for midweek

(WOWK) Wednesday looks a lot like the weather on Tuesday only Predictor shows the potential for even more heavy rain for more of the region during the day.



The atmosphere is “weakly forced” meaning there aren’t many triggers for storms that the models can forecast so they each generate their own scheme of where storms are possible. Our version of Predictor shows storms early in the day forming mainly over West Virginia followed by a squall line of storms that drops in from the north late in the day. See below.

Predictor model output 6:05 a.m.

Predictor model output 9:00 a.m.

Predictor model output 1:00 p.m.

Predictor model output 4:00 p.m.

Predictor model output 7:40 p.m.

As for the current severe storm risk outlook, the dark green region is the “marginal risk” area which is the lowest category of risk out of the five possible categories. Once again strong wind is the top risk for the day within those storms.

Severe storm risk outlook for Wednesday from the Storm Prediction Center

As for rain, our version of Predictor is bullish on heavy downpours but given the fact that they will be moving, it would be hard to see more than an inch or two in any given spot.

Predictor model output for rain

A front swings across the area with more showers and storms on Friday but by Saturday the front is stalled thanks to meeting southeast winds coming around the east side of a tropical feature planned for Florida this weekend. This means more showers for the southern parts of West Virginia and Kentucky.

Predictor model output for Saturday afternoon

